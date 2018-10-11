Rugby Africa’s Sevens tournament available Live on YouTube

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Rugby Africa’s (www.RugbyAfrique.com) Sevens tournament named “Africa Men’s Sevens” will be held on the 13th and 14th of October 2018, in Monastir, Tunisia.

Watch Live on YouTube:

Day 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUCs3bS6-DI

Day 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8kNBuJCy8E

Twelve teams will compete: Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius and Namibia.

The Tournaments will be played over two match days and the winner of “Africa Men’s Sevens” will be 2018 African Champion.

