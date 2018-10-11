Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the bus crash in Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary- General was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic bus accident in Fort Ternan in western Kenya today, which reportedly took the lives of at least 50 people and left many others injured.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the bereaved families, the survivors and the Government and people of Kenya.

