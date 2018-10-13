Zambian Rugby commemorates International Day Of Girl Child with a Tag Rugby Girls Tournament

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As the world commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, 2018, the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) in partnership with the Tag Rugby Trust (TRT) organized a Girls Only Tag Rugby Tournament at Harmony Community School in Chipata Compound of Kitwe District in the Copperbelt Province of Zambia.

The games which kicked off at 09am attracted scores of spectators from the surrounding neighborhood both girls and boys, young and old, with some climbing the walls fence just to catch a glimpse of the games.

Being a “Girls Only Tourney” the organising coordinator ensured that only female Young leaders officiated the games led by Ms Sarah Nkhata.

Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba commended the efforts being made by the Tag Rugby Trust (TRT) who undertake annual coaching trips to Kitwe, Ndola, Lusaka, Kafue & Livingstone. “This is indeed one partnership that has brought tangible benefits to the lives of kids in these communities where TRT operates from”. He added that TRT has been an all weather friend to the Zambia Rugby Union as they usually help out with kit and equipment whenever called upon and this has greatly help build interest amongst the young participants.

His sentiments were echoed by Tag Rugby Trust Zambia Coordinator Chris Mwamba who said TRT has been operating in Zambia since 2006. “Some of the young girls who passed through Tag Rugby are now playing for the Zambia National Team and it is gratifying to see so much progress being made across the country”. This is in line with our motto of “Building Futures Through Rugby” he concluded.

The 2018 International Day of the Girl Child commemorations were being held under the theme: With Her: A Skilled GirlForce

