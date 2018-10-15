Call for bids in Kenya: inviting submissions for multiple tenders

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On behalf of the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the British High Commission in Nairobi is inviting all reputable and competent service providers with the relevant professional skills, experience, technical resources and financial capability for following tenders.

Central and standalone UPS maintenance

Proposals are invited from reputable firms for the provision of UPS maintenance services for a period of up to three years on an annual review basis, with an option to extend for up to a further two years depending on the BHC’s needs and performance against a Service Level Agreement. Please include in your reply a nominated point of contact with telephone, email and postal address details.

Your quote should remain valid for 90 days from the required date of receipt and all costs should be stated in KES Your quotation should be inclusive all costs broken down for the 3 years.

Your quote must be received on or before 15:00 hours on Friday 26th October, 2018 (Kenyan Time). Send your response to [email protected] and use the title: RFQ Response NBO/015/2018.

If you have any questions, please contact the procurement team at [email protected] Answers will be shared with all bidders.

Find out more on Provision of UPS Maintenance Services (ODT, 148KB)

Dry cleaning services

Proposals are invited from reputable firms for the provision of dry cleaning services for a period of up to three years on an annual review basis, with an option to extend for up to a further two years depending on the BHC’s needs and performance against a Service Level Agreement. Please include in your reply a nominated point of contact with telephone, email and postal address details.

Your quote should remain valid for 90 days from the required date of receipt and all costs should be stated in KES. Your quotation should be inclusive all costs broken down for the three years.

Your quote must be received on or before 15:00 hours on Friday 26th October, 2018 (Kenyan Time). Send your response to [email protected] and use the title: RFQ Response NBO/015/2018.

If you have any questions, please contact the procurement team at [email protected] Answers will be shared with all bidders.

Find out more on Provision of Dry Cleaning Services (ODT, 153KB)

When applying, read the FCO Terms and Conditions of Service (ODT, 85.2KB)

