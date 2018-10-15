Central African Republic: Council adopts conclusions

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

In its conclusions, the Council underlines that the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) is still very fragile and that the EU remains engaged in support of the country. The EU emphasises the need to continue working, through its various instruments, to help the CAR get back on the road to stability, peace and development and to meet the aspirations of its entire population for lasting peace and reconciliation.

The EU reiterates its support for the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation under the auspices of the African Union and the leadership of President Touadéra to reach a peace and reconciliation agreement, to create the conditions for the complete disarmament of armed groups and to strengthen State authority, while preserving the unity and integrity of the CAR.

The EU also stresses the importance of inclusive involvement of all institutions and all actors of Central African society, including women, youth and civil society. The EU calls on all international actors, especially those engaged in the CAR, to support the action of the government and the African Initiative in a properly coordinated and fully transparent manner.

The Council also welcomes the commitment of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in CAR (MINUSCA), in particular to support the CAR authorities in carrying out the security sector reform process and to help them restore State authority.

The Council emphasises that the security situation, including hybrid threats, confirms the need to continue to strengthen the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), and welcomes the request by the CAR for additional assistance for the Internal Security Forces, notably by means of civilian engagement. Ministers invited the EEAS to establish and deploy as soon as possible a civil-military interoperability pillar within EUTM RCA, tasked with providing strategic advice in this area.

The EU remains concerned by the humanitarian situation in the CAR and emphasises the need for the international community to mobilise in response to the humanitarian emergency, and reiterates its own ongoing engagement through the Bêkou Trust Fund. The EU remains strongly committed to the CAR, with an envelope of EUR 487 million allocated for the period 2017-2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.