Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to host the 2018 Heads of Missions Conference

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will host the 2018 Heads of Missions (HOM) conference from 21 to 25 October 2018 under the theme: “A new dawn: Inclusiveness of South Africa’s foreign policy which aims to promote a better South Africa, Africa and the world.”

The biennial Heads of Mission Conference brings together the heads of South Africa’s diplomatic missions abroad to assess national, regional, continental and global trends and dynamics, and to determine a strategy to be implemented in line with South Africa’s foreign policy vision and mission. The conference will also serve as a platform for South Africa’s diplomats to be briefed about progress on government’s programmes and plans. The media are invited as follows: Opening Session Date: Monday, 22 October 2018 Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre Time: 08:00- 10:30 Media Briefing Date: Monday, 22 October 2018 Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre Time: 12:00-13:00. Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa Date: Tuesday, 23 October 2018 Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre Time: 08:00-12:30 For access control, media are requested to arrive at 08:00. Members of the media are also requested to present their valid press cards at the gate. RSVP: Cossa Dolly at [email protected] and [email protected]

