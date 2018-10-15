Media Advisory: The regional launch of the State of the World’s Volunteerism Report 2018

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

WHEN: 21th October 2018, 6:00 – 7:30 pm

WHERE: WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean,

WHO Street, Extension of Abdel Razak El-Sanhouri Street, Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt

The State of the World’s Volunteerism Report 2018 (SWVR) places a spotlight on the relationship between resilient communities and volunteerism, finding that volunteers are a core strategy in building resilient communities.

High level representatives of the League of Arab States, the Egyptian Government, and several UN Agencies will have a discussion with UNV and one of the 2018 SWVR authors on the following key findings:

Local volunteerism creates new opportunities for women and youth in Arab States, by giving them a voice and a space for civic participation. Local volunteerism can be a valuable tool for refugee management and relationship-building between host and refugee communities in Arab States. Local volunteerism can provide a valuable resource for the implementation of the 2030 SDGs in Arab States, by connecting official actors with unofficial efforts.

Please RSVP by 16th October 2018 by sending an email to Hasan Ibhais, Communications Associate, UN Volunteers Programme: [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Cairo.