National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in North West Province conducts oversight in the North West

The Ad Hoc Committee to Inquire into the Intervention in the North West Provincial Government in terms of section 100 of the Constitution, will from tomorrow conduct an oversight visits to the province.

The purpose of the oversight visit is to assess the state of service delivery following the intervention by national government in terms of section 100 (1) (b) of the Constitution.

The committee will also assess the facts brought before it by the Inter-Ministerial Task Team, the North West Provincial Government, the National Treasury and the Auditor-General, on issues of governance, accountability, compliance with legislative prescripts, supply-chain management, infrastructure, accruals, specific contracts, corrective measures, and monitoring and evaluation.

The committee will split into two groups to conduct oversight visits and hold public meetings in Klerksdorp and Mahikeng.

Full programme for the oversight is attached.

