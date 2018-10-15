President Ramaphosa offers Best Wishes to Matric Class of 2018

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged families, communities and the country at large to support the matric Class of 2018 as the first examinations get underway today, Monday 15 October 2018.

The first practical examinations in Computer Examinations Technology (CAT) – which form part of the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination – are being administered to 37 340 candidates today.

These candidates are among a total of 796 542 who will write the matric examination across 6 888 examination centres countrywide until November 28 2018.

The President has offered his best wishes to the Class of 2018, saying: “Our nation is proud that you have reached this important milestone in your life.

“Your success in obtaining the National Senior Certificate will unlock new possibilities in your own life and for our country.

“Your best defence against the stresses that naturally accompany examinations is to give yourself the best chance possible through adequate preparation. Discipline today means success tomorrow.

“I therefore call on families, communities and our country at large to stand by our matrics and offer them all the support they need to excel in these examinations. All of us look forward to celebrating with the Class of 2018.”

President Ramaphosa also expressed his appreciation to the Department of Basic Education and educators for having prepared the Class of 2018 for this milestone in the course of 12 years.

