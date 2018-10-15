Rugby : Young Ruggers in Zambia doing Community Service Works

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Young players from DIEHARDRUGBY ACADEMY in Kabwe visited fellow kids at the CALEB CENTRE FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM to do some voluntary community works such as mauwing the grass, trimming the hedge, sweeping the inside and surroundings, taking care of the garden, plus many other chores suitable for their age.

DieHardRugby Academy Founder Tom Chaloba, who is also Project Manager of Get Into Rugby Zambia said despite most of his kids coming from disadvantaged background, it was imperative for them to learn the importance of giving back to society. “Most of our players at the academy are residents of Katondo, Makululu and other disadvantaged communities in Kabwe where drug abuse and negative peer pressure is the order of the day, but we believe in reformation and giving every child a chance in life hence”

“Our partnership with the Caleb CENTRE is meant to to help the young girls and boys understand, that regardless of one's status in society, we can all give back to other people around us who may be in a more less privileged situation. After this interaction with autistic children, our group has realized that we all have something to be appreciative of”.

On the other hand, Caleb Centre Director Nelly Tembo said she was thankful that kids from the local community have seen the significance of helping their age mates who are differently abled. “It is a great idea to allow young girls and boys contribute to the well being of society. We are grateful to the management of DieHardRugby for organizing this undertaking and hope it won't be a once off” She said.

Meanwhile, DieHardRugby Academy and The Caleb Centre have agreed to conduct such ventures once a month.

