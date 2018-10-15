UK announces a £12 mn fund to support education reform in Egypt

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UK fund will include support for teacher training, through the ministry’s flagship education programme, and support children’s education in governorates across the country.

Middle East Minister Hon Alistair Burt, said:

“I am proud that once again the UK is at the forefront of supporting Egypt’s development and growth. This fund sends a global message of support to the future generations of this country and will help the Egyptian government turn its education reform vision into a reality.”

British Ambassador to Egypt Sir Geoffrey Adams said:

“An investment in Egyptian youth is an investment in Egypt’s future. Education is central to this. That is why the UK is committed to support Egypt in implementing its education reform plans so that Egyptian students all over the country are equipped with knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

