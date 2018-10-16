Future population and political instability risk trends in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Date: 31 October 2018 Time: Registration at 15h30, Seminar from 16h30 – 18h30 Venue: Registration at 15h30, Seminar from 16h30 – 18h30 followed by cocktail reception

This seminar examines the impact of population trends and risk factors for political instability on Africa’s long-term future. The first session looks at how African states can achieve a demographic dividend that would accelerate improve livelihoods. With its young population, Africa has tremendous demographic potential but population growth is too high and economic growth too low to rapidly reduce poverty or improve average income. The second session discusses the structural pressures that increase the risk of political instability and violent conflict in sub-Saharan Africa. Understanding these pressures is key for conflict prevention, development and peacebuilding. The ISS reports will be available at the seminar.

Chair: Roba Sharamo, Office Director, ISS Addis Ababa Speakers: Jakkie Cilliers, Head, African Futures and Innovation, ISS Julia Bello-Schünemann, Senior Researcher, ISS TBC (UNECA)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Institute for Security Studies (ISS).