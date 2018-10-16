National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete convenes the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Geneva on the Sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The South African National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete today has a busy programme as part of leading the country’s participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) 139th Assembly currently meeting in Geneva.

She will attend the Assembly and participate as part of celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights while also marking the centenary of South African and world icon Nelson Mandela. This takes place at the headquarters of the IPU in Geneva.

Speaker Mbete will also convene a meeting of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum (BRICS PF) on the sidelines of the IPU bi-annual meeting held in Geneva at the Kempinski Hotel this evening.

Media wishing to cover the events and / or interview Speaker Baleka Mbete should send their confirmations to Manelisi Wolela on +41 (0) 76 630 7027 /[email protected]

Various members of the South African delegation to the IPU are attending a series of IPU Standing Committee meetings today which include the:

– Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, attended by Mr Seiso Mohai and Mr Michael Waters;

– Standing Committee on Sustainable Development Finance and Trade, attended by Ms Peace Mabe and Ms Nyombovuyo Mente

– Standing Committee on Peace and International Security attended by Mr Seiso Mohai and Mr PJ Mnguni

– Forum of Young Parliamentarians attended by Ms Peace Mane and Ms Nyombovuyo Mentee

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.