BRICS Parliaments adopt a Time-Table for Consultations to Finalise the Establishment of a BRICS Parliamentary Forum to Enhance Collaboration as Proposed by South Africa

Speakers of BRICS Parliaments, have given a preliminary nod to a proposal of the South Africa to formally establish a BRICS Parliamentary Forum by March 2019 in South Africa.

Speaker of the South African National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, convened a meeting of BRICS Parliamentarians at the Kempinski Hotel in Geneva – Switzerland last night, to consider a draft protocol for the establishment of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum (BRICS PF). As the current Chairperson of the BRICS forum of Parliamentarians, South Africa believes its is crucial for the BRICS parliamentarians to formalise their collaboration through the establishment of the BRICS PF, to help foster a more inclusive, just and a better world.

Speaker Mbete said, so much needs to be done to translate the ideals that inspired BRICS parliamentarians to work closer together on matters of common interest to advance a better quality of life for their respective people through among others reducing poverty and inequality among the nations of the world. She said time had come for the BRICS parliamentarians to be at the forefront of economic partnerships, peace keeping efforts, engendered transformation and in ensure better health status of the people of the BRICS countries.

Various Speakers took turns to cherish the initiative of the Parliament of South Africa and its proposal for more formalized relations. The BRICS parliamentarians agreed to appoint focal persons from each Parliament who would facilitate consultations on the shared draft protocol and prepare for a meeting planned for BRICS parliaments for March 2019.

Over the past decade the BRICS parliamentarians have been meeting on the side-lines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union assemblies. In their standing meeting organized to coincide with the 139th Assembly of the IPU, the BRICS parliamentarian shared a more common position of among others, safe-guarding and strengthening multilateral governance structures against the encroaching unilateralism emerging from some countries of the world.

