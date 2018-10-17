Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Carly Vogelsang, English Language Fellow posted to Cameroon, arrived on October 13, 2018. She will teach English language to students at the Université des Montagnes in Bangangté, West Region.

Carly is an experienced professional who holds a M.A. in TESOL and a B.A. in English from Southeast Missouri State University. She has been teaching ESL/EFL at the university level since 2010.

Carly Vogelsang went into the field of teaching English as a second language because she was inspired by the bravery of immigrants, refugees, and students who have chosen to make the incredible journey of learning, working, and/or living in a new country and experience a new culture. She has taught at a variety of universities in the United States, including Indiana University, the University of Northern Iowa, Kansas State University, and the University of Missouri. She also spent a semester teaching in Turkey at the TOBB University for finance and technology. Her teaching and research interests include technology-assisted learning, literacy skills, and technical communication for STEM students and professionals. In her free time, Carly enjoys spending time with her family and dogs, exercising outdoors, reading, and writing.

