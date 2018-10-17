Rugby: Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who qualifies to the Gold Cup 2019

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“After securing 5th position out of 12 participants at the just ended AFRICA MENS SEVENS TOURNAMENT in Tunisia, Zambia's focus and that of Africa Rugby now turns to the 15s game against Algeria this weekend at the Leopards Cage in Mufulira, Zambia” this has been reviewed by ZRU President Gen Clement Sinkamba.

The ZRU President further said, “Our game has seen tremendous growth in the past few years and I wish to salute our partnerships both with RGSM and MOPANI COPPER MINES for a good job well done, we are where we are because of them. I further wish to salute the Coaches and players for exhibiting great courage, strength and skills in all the times they have have pulled on the National Colors to represent you and me both on home and foreign soils”.

This weekend on the 20th October, 2018, Zambia face Algeria in the decider game to determine who qualifies to the Gold Cup 2019.

“We want our 15s team to replicate what our 7s team has done by finishing the year in the top 6 in Africa”, he concluded

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo