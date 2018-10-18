The U.S. and Food security issues in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Beth Dunford, the U.S. Agency for International Development Bureau for Food Security Assistant Administrator, and USAID Food for Peace Director Matt Nims discussed food security issues in Africa in advance of World Food Day, including USAID’s Feed the Future program during a telephonic press briefing with journalists across the world. Visit this link to access the full briefing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe.Media filesDownload logo