Call for Project Abstracts and Full Proposals: U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation

U.S. Mission Maputo is calling for project abstracts and full proposals for the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) 2019 Small Grants Program. Project abstracts submitted via email at [email protected] will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. on November 9, 2018. For proposal abstracts that advance to Round 2, the deadline for the full proposals is December 14, 2018.

About AFCP

The U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) supports the preservation of cultural sites, cultural objects, and forms of traditional cultural expression in more than 100 developing countries around the world. AFCP-supported projects include the restoration of ancient and historic buildings, assessment and conservation of rare manuscripts and museum collections, preservation and protection of important archaeological sites, and the documentation of vanishing traditional craft techniques and indigenous languages. Cultural heritage endures as a reminder of the contributions and historical experiences of humanity. By taking a leading role in efforts to preserve cultural heritage, the U.S. shows its respect for other cultures. Individual awards can range from $10,000 to $200,000 per project.

Special priorities for the 2019 AFCP competition:

U.S. Mission Mozambique particularly encourages projects that promote American values, such as tolerance and respect for cultural diversity.

Funding areas

The AFCP Small Grants Competition supports the preservation of cultural sites, cultural objects and collections, and forms of traditional cultural expression. Appropriate project activities may include:

In the case of cultural sites: conservation of an ancient or historic building, preservation of an archaeological site, or documentation of cultural sites in a region for preservation purposes In the case of cultural objects and collections: conservation treatment for an object or collection of objects from a museum, site, or similar institution—that include, but are not limited to, archaeological and ethnographic objects, paintings, sculpture, manuscripts, and general museum conservation needs; needs assessment of a collection with respect to its condition and strategies for improving its state of conservation; inventory of a collection for conservation and protection purposes; the creation of safe environments for storage or display of collections; or specialized training in the care and preservation of collections In the case of forms of traditional cultural expression: documentation and audiovisual recording of traditional music, indigenous languages and dance forms for broad dissemination as the means of teaching and further preserving them, or support for training in the preservation of traditional applied arts or crafts in danger of extinction Special note regarding sites and objects that have a religious connection

The establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution permits the government to include religious objects and sites within an aid program under certain conditions. For example, an item with a religious connection (including a place of worship) may be the subject of a cultural preservation grant if the item derives its primary significance and is nominated solely on the basis of architectural, artistic, historical, or other cultural (not religious) criteria.

What kind of organization can apply for an AFCP grant?

U.S. Mission Mozambique encourages AFCP proposals from reputable and accountable noncommercial entities, such as:

Non-governmental organizations; Museums; Government institutions dealing with cultural heritage and preservation; and Similar institutions and organizations that are able to demonstrate the requisite experience and capacity to manage projects to preserve cultural heritage. Ineligible project applicants

AFCP does not award grants to individuals, commercial entities, or past award recipients that have not fulfilled the objectives or reporting requirements of previous AFCP awards.

Ineligible projects and specific line items

U.S. Mission Mozambique will not consider the following types of projects or specific line times for AFCP:

Preservation or purchase of privately or commercially owned cultural objects, collections, or real property, including those whose transfer from private or commercial to public ownership is envisioned, planned, or in process but not complete at the time of proposal submission; Preservation of natural heritage (physical, biological, and geological formations, paleontological collections, habitats of threatened species of animals and plants, fossils, etc.); Preservation of hominid or human remains; Preservation of news media (newspapers, newsreels, radio and TV programs, etc.); Preservation of published materials available elsewhere (books, periodicals, etc.); Development of curricula or educational materials for classroom use; Archaeological excavations or exploratory surveys for research purposes; Historical research, except in cases where the research is justifiable and integral to the success of the proposed project; Acquisition or creation of new exhibits, objects, or collections for new or existing museums; Construction of new buildings, building additions, or permanent coverings (over archaeological sites, for example); Commissions of new works of art or architecture for commemorative or economic development purposes; Creation of new or the modern adaptation of existing traditional dances, songs, chants, musical compositions, plays, or other performances; Creation of replicas or re-creation of cultural objects or sites that no longer exist; Relocation of cultural sites from one physical location to another; Removal of cultural objects or elements of cultural sites from the country for any reason; Digitization of cultural objects or collections, unless part of a larger, clearly defined conservation effort; Conservation plans or other studies, unless they are one component of a larger project to implement the results of those studies; Cash reserves, endowments, or revolving funds (funds must be expended within the award period [up to five years] and may not be used to create an endowment or revolving fund); Costs of fund-raising campaigns; Indirect costs or operating expenses, i.e. expenses incurred during the day-to-day operational activities of an organization, such as office rent, utilities, license fees, and other costs for administrative time, services, or materials not directly related to performing project work; Contingency, unforeseen, or miscellaneous costs or fees; Costs of work performed prior to announcement of the award; International travel, except in cases where travel is justifiable and integral to the success of the proposed project; Travel or study for professional development; Individual projects costing less than $200,000; or Independent U.S. projects overseas. Proposal process

U.S. Mission Mozambique’s AFCP Small Grants Program competition process is divided into two rounds:

Round 1 – Project abstract (due November 9, 2018); and Round 2 – Full proposal (due December 14, 2018) Round 1

The project abstract must include the following items:

Project Basics, including title, project dates, location, and site. Project Applicant information, including contact information. Special Designations (national monument, World Heritage Site, etc.). Law/s Protecting the Site or Collection (citations only). Project Purpose that summarizes the project objectives and desired results. Statement of Importance highlighting the historic, architectural, artistic, or cultural (non-religious) values of the site or collection. Statement of Urgency indicating the severity of the situation and explaining why the project must take place now.

Project abstracts must be submitted via email to [email protected] by November 9, 2018.

Round 2

U.S. Mission Mozambique will invite shortlisted institutions to submit full proposals upon favorable review of the abstracts. Full proposals must be submitted via email to [email protected] by December 14, 2018. The proposals must fully satisfy the program objectives, funding areas and priorities, and the eligibility requirements specified above. Furthermore, to be considered complete, full proposals must include:

Full and complete Application for Federal Assistance (SF-424), including Budget Information for Non-Construction Programs (SF-424A), Assurances for Non-Construction Programs (SF-424B), and, if applicable, Disclosure of Lobbying Activities (SF-LLL). Project Basics, including title, project dates, location, and site. Project Applicant information, including contact information, DUNS Number, and SAM registration status. Special Designations (national monument, World Heritage Site, etc.). Law/s Protecting the Site or Collection (citations only). Project Purpose that summarizes the project objectives and desired results. Statement of Importance highlighting the historic, architectural, artistic, or cultural (non-religious) values of the site or collection. Proof of official permission to undertake the project and the full endorsement and support of the Mozambican Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Project Activities Description that presents the project tasks in chronological order. If the proposed project is part of a larger effort involving multiple projects supported by other entities, the plan must present the full scope of the preservation effort and the place of the proposed project within that larger effort. Project Time Frame or Schedule that lists the major project phases and milestones with target dates for achieving them. (NOTE: Applicants may propose project periods of up to 12 months [one year]; projects must begin before September 30, 2019, and conclude no later than September 30, 2020). Project Participant information, including resumes or CVs of the proposed project director and key project participants. Statement of Sustainability outlining the steps or measures that will be taken to maintain the site or collection in good condition after the AFCP-supported project is complete. Detailed Project Budget, demarcated in one-year budget periods (2019, 2020, 2021, etc.), that lists all costs in separate categories (Personnel, Fringe Benefits, Travel [including Per Diem], Equipment, Supplies, Contractual, Other Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Cost Sharing); indicates funds from other sources; and gives a justification for any anticipated international travel costs. Budget Narrative explaining how the costs were estimated (quantity x unit cost, for example) and any unique line items in the budget. Ten (10) or more high quality digital images (JPEGs) or audiovisual files that convey the nature and condition of the site or museum collection and show the urgency or need for the proposed project (collapsing walls, extensive water damage, etc.). Relevant supporting documentation, such as historic structure reports, restoration plans and studies, conservation needs assessments and recommendations, architectural and engineering records, etc., compiled in preparation for the proposed project. Project applicant information, including: Contact information; DUNS Number; and SAM registration.

Organizations applying for an AFCP Small grant must have a Dun & Bradstreet Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number and be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) prior to submitting applications. Applicants may acquire DUNs numbers at no cost by calling the dedicated toll-free DUNs number request line at 1-866-705-5711 or by requesting a number online at http://fedgov.dnb.com/webform. SAM is the official, free on-line registration database for the U.S. Government. Registration in SAM is free: https://www.sam.gov/portal/public/SAM/

Language

All proposals and supporting materials must use English. Proposals in Portuguese will not be accepted for this competition.

Cost Sharing and other Forms of Cost Participation

There is no minimum or maximum percentage of cost participation required for this competition. When cost sharing is offered, it is understood and agreed that the applicant must provide the amount of cost sharing as stipulated in its proposal and later included in an approved agreement. Cost sharing may be in the form of allowable direct or indirect costs.

