Hanergy Introduces its Cutting-Edge BIPV Product in the Middle East Market

Accelerates its expansion plan in the region; Clinches a contract with General Logistic Company to co-build the project in Oman’s Green New Landmark

The world’s largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.hk) (http://www.Hanergy.com/), as part of its global launch, introduced in Dubai on Tuesday (Oct. 9) its innovative BIPV product – HanWall, the world’s first integrated solar powered wall solution for Middle East market.

With this final stage of the series of launch events culminating in Dubai, HanWall Global launch comes to a perfect end by marking the entry in yet another significant market as Middle East. The launch event that was witnessed by over 50 guests from UAE, Oman and other Middle East countries’ architectural consultancies, architecture companies, and curtain wall enterprises emphasized the noteworthy influence of HanWall’s launch in Middle East market and likewise, put into the discussion arena the BIPV market size of Middle East and the future prospects of BIPV products in the region.

HanWall is Hanergy’s newest development in the building-integrated PV segment, going well beyond simple installation of rooftop solar panels and making power generating capability an integral part of the fabric of a building.

Equipped with CIGS solar cell technology, every 1000 square meters of HanWall incorporated in the south facade of a building in Beijing can generate 326 kW of electricity per day, equaling to a reduced usage of 48 tons of coal. As of today, over 700 patent applications have been filed for HanWall. Quality certifications including China Compulsory Certification have been issued or are in the process of being approved by authorities from China and 6 other countries and regions.

Reiterating the par-excellence capabilities of its pioneering BIPV product, Hanergy assured to its potential clientele of the abiding power output, being no less than 85 per cent at least for 25 years. What’s more intriguing is that HanWall can resist a grade-12 typhoon and it can adapt to temperatures from -40 degree Celsius to +85 degree Celsius, and has 4 different colors and various sizes, allowing designers to utilize the creative ability to build new eco landmarks.

HanWall’s exceptional features coupled with economical attributes have tremendously ensued in the delight of local partners and cooperates to collaborate with Hanergy, making HanWall a hit product in global market. Corroborating the overwhelming response to HanWall, during the launch event, Minjian Hu, CEO of Hanergy UAE Country and Tariq Said Humaid Al-Mamari, Director of General Logistic Company signed a cooperation contract.

As part of the contract, Hanergy will be the appointing authority in PV product design consultant and business partner for the latter. As the next step, Hanergy will provide thin-film solar product including HanWall in Oman Chinatown commercial project, and the two parties will build this project as Oman’s Green New Landmark.

Amongst the honorable guests at the launch event, Middle East Solar Industry Association (MEMESIA)’s founding member, General Manager of Alsa Solar Systems Limited, Karel De Winter who has more than 20 years of working experiences in PV industry while sharing his insights on the Middle East’s industry averred, “Since Middle East is rich in sunlight resource, HanWall is likely to do well in this market and we’re certain that it will fill the gap of BIPV market, extend the BIPV application and the usage scenario in the region.”

Mr. Hu Minjian, CEO of Hanergy Dubai, said, “The solar energy industry in the Middle East region has experienced strong growth in the last four years. Countries in the region have announced ambitious renewable energy production goals to help decarbonize their economies and manage the growing electricity demand. We’re certain that HanWall’s introduction in the region will be instrumental in Middle East countries’ perpetual efforts to meet this burgeoning demand of electricity.”

Amongst the industry experts who graced the launch event with their presence were Grainne O’Flynn, Senior Architect with a well-known design firm, ‘Pascall Watson Architect’; Sarah Coogan, Consultant from the famous curtain wall enterprises, ‘Inhabit’; and Anoop Babu, Head of Renewable Energy – Distributed Systems at Germany’s Gopa-Intec Dubai branch, a renowned photovoltaic professional consulting company.

