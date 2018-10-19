International Road Transport Organisation (IRU) Media Prize awarded to journalist Mike King from Breakbulk, USA

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

International Road Transport Organisation (IRU) (www.IRU.org), the world road transport organisation today announces the winner of the 2018 IRU Media Prize on the future of transport and trade.

The IRU Media Prize celebrates the significant contribution of journalists to current debate within the transport sector, and coincides with the upcoming IRU World Congress in Oman, 6-8 November 2018, the new global event for road transport, mobility and logistics.

Mike King (@Break_Bulk) is a multi-award-winning journalist, as well as a shipping and logistics consultant. His piece, entitled “Trouble with Truckers” (www.bit.ly/2EbPz9O), addresses issues such as driver shortage and new opportunities for transport through e-commerce.

IRU received entries from across the world, signifying a strong interest in the industry among journalists. Mike King’s entry was one of three shortlisted. The other two finalists were Ilker Altun from Kargo Haber and Jonathan Andrews from Cities Today.

“I am looking forward to personally congratulating Mike in Oman at the IRU World Congress, where we will recognise his and the media’s important work to push debate around the critical issues for the road transport industry – and beyond,” said IRU Secretary General, Umberto de Pretto.

The competition was open to journalists from international and regional media who published or broadcast original reports. Articles or broadcasts were submitted in English or Arabic, with eligible works published between 19 June and 10 October 2018. Stories were judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and clear reporting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Road Transport Organisation (IRU).Media Contact: Karen Mazzoli Senior Manager, Media and Communications, IRU +41-22-918 27 96 (direct) +41-79-633 89 53 (mobile) [email protected]

About IRU: IRU (IRU.org) is the world road transport organisation, promoting economic growth, prosperity and safety through the sustainable mobility of people and goods. Founded in 1948, IRU has members and activities in more than 100 countries. About the IRU World Congress 2018: The new global event for road transport, mobility and logistics, the IRU World Congress (IRUWorldCongress.com) is bringing the transport industry together in Muscat, with business, government and thought leaders, to debate the big challenges and the big opportunities. Media filesDownload logo