New Job Electronic Application Management System

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.



The U.S. Mission to Cameroon is pleased to introduce a new electronic application management system which will be used to hire new employees of the Mission. Effective November 14, 2018, the Mission will no longer accept paper or email applications. The entire application process will be done online, using the Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) powered by Monster.com.

What is changing? ALL Vacancy Announcements will be posted electronically. ALL applicants MUST apply using the internet interface. The new system and process will bring more standardization to the recruitment process, increasing efficiency and the ability to capture useable metrics. The new system and process will rank applicants using vacancy-specific questions related to the major duties of the position and the Eight Qualities of Overseas Employees included in all Vacancy Announcements.

Candidates interested in applying for positions within the U.S. Mission – in Yaoundé or Douala – should familiarize themselves with the new application process. Please click on the following link for additional information on ERA and on how to apply for jobs using ERA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp77GCrDvzk

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Cameroon.Media filesDownload logo