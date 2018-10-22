Deputy Minister Magwanishe to participae in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) meetings

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe will depart for Brussels, Belgium today, 22 October 2018 to participate in the 21st Ministerial Trade Committee meeting of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries. The Ministerial Trade Committee meeting will take place from 24 to 25 October 2018. The key issues for discussions will include the State of Play on Brexit, as well the World Trade Organisation issues post the 11th World Trade Organisation Ministerial conference convened in December 2017.

“The ACP Ministers of Trade meeting is held at a time when the multilateral trading system is facing unprecedented challenges. The ACP Ministers of Trade will therefore exchange view on issues affecting global trade. The meeting will also provide an opportunity to engage the UK on the Brexit process. SACU and the UK are engaged in a discussion towards a roll-over Agreement based on the Economic Partnership Agreement that aims to ensure that there is no disruption in trade once the UK leaves the EU,” says Magwanishe.

The Deputy Minister will also participate in the 16th Joint ACP and European Union Ministerial Trade Committee (JMTC) to be held on 26 October 2018. The discussions at the joint meeting with the European Union would also include consideration of the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the ACP-Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) as well as other pertinent issues arising from the current ACP-EU trade relations.

“The Joint Ministerial Trade Committee (JMTC) is a high level political forum that meets at least once a year with the aim of strengthening the ACP-EU partnership. The JMTC is mandated to address and resolve ACP-EU trade related issues of concern and interest for the parties and to monitor the implementation of the EPAs,” says Magwanishe.

