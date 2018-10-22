Minister to meet the Namibia’s Minister of Urban and Rural Development to discuss matters of common interest

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will meet with Namibian Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Dr Peya Mushelenga, to discuss matters of common interest on Rural Development and Land Reform.

The courtesy visit of the Namibian Minister emanates from the Land conference that Namibia held from the 1st – 5th October 2018. Minister Maite Nkona- Mashabane’s speech was delivered by the High Commissioner of South African in Namibia Mr. Whitehead on her behalf. In attendance as part of the delegation of the Minister was, Dr Vuyo Mahlathi, the Chairperson of the High Level Panel on Land Reform appointed by the President.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: 22 October 2018

Venue: Country Lodge, Irene

Time: 12H00

