Only a day to the 7th Remittance & Payment Expo, Lagos – Nigeria!

With only a day to the 7th Remittance and payment Expo (www.RemittanceAfrica.com) holding from Tuesday 23rd October to Wednesday 24th October, 2018 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Nigeria, the event secretariat wishes to remind interested persons and organizations that the discounted online delegate registration process will close at midnight, Monday October 22, 2018.

Meet the largest gathering of money transfer and payment providers at this continental event on 23 and 24 of October at the Lagos Oriental hotel with the compelling headline theme ‘Unlocking Opportunities in Money Transfer and Payment systems in Africa’.

Engage decision makers and engage key influencers

The two days of inspiring presentations, interactive sessions and networking opportunities with more than 24 thought leaders covering eight sessions, 24+ hours of advanced content, networking and more than 250+ official delegates.

Network with leading money transfer and payment providers from MFSAfrica, Transferto, Paga, Flutterwave, MTN Cameroon, Sendittoo, African Payment Gateway, Verve and many others.

The conference which will hold in Nigeria, Africa’s largest remittance market, will aim to create a more competitive market place for players to foster and deepen their engagements across the money transfer and payment ecosystem in Africa.

Registration will continue at full delegate registration rate at the venue of the conference from 8.00AM on Tuesday 23rd October, 2018. Only pre-registered delegates will be fast tracked. You can still pre-register for onsite registration bey contacting the event organizers.

Event manager: West Ekhator Telephone: +234- 809-650-3987, Email: [email protected] Website: www.RemittanceAfrica.com