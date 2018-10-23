Leading Emerging Markets Team of Tom Trimble and John Bryant Joins Winston, Expanding Reach in Africa and LATAM

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Winston & Strawn LLP (www.Winston.com) is pleased to announce the addition of leading emerging markets attorneys Thomas B. (Tom) Trimble as partner and John David Bryant as counsel in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office and as members of Winston’s corporate practice.

Trimble focuses on project finance and private equity, counseling clients in the energy, telecommunications, mining, heath care, and other infrastructure sectors on major international transactions, most notably in Africa and Latin America. He was the only U.S. attorney recognized as part of the top 10 “Africa Elite” by The Lawyer magazine. Tom has pioneered energy and telecommunications transactions in a dozen core countries in East and West Africa, including Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, DRC, and Rwanda.

Bryant has worked closely with Tom for more than a decade and has substantial experience in the private equity and renewable energy sectors, having served as general counsel at Cannon Power Group, a leading wind energy development company, which completed more than $1 billion in wind energy financings.

These most recent high-profile hires underscore Winston’s commitment to aggressively expanding its transactional practice and to broadening its reach in the energy markets, including Africa.

We are pleased to have Tom and John join Winston,” said Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. “The firm is committed to strengthening the capabilities of our transactions department, and Tom’s deep experience in project finance and M&A, along with his market-leading representation of investors in emerging markets, make him an excellent addition to our team.”

Tom advises U.S., European, and emerging markets companies and private equity funds in connection with equity and asset acquisitions and dispositions as well as project development and infrastructure transactions. He is also a versatile deal-maker, working on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and equity investment matters.

“Tom’s and John’s practice and client base are a natural fit for us,” said David Rogers, managing partner of Winston’s Washington, D.C. office. “Their skills and experience augment our existing energy, M&A, and project finance practices and will help us strengthen our D.C. transactional offering, as well as our presence in Africa and Latin America.”

Talbert Navia, co-chair of Winston’s Latin America practice, added, “Tom has handled transactions in 60 countries across five continents, including 15 countries in Latin America. His energy, mining, telecom, and consumer products work has brought tremendous value to corporate and private equity clients.”

Tom and John join Winston from Akin Gump, where Tom was a partner and leader of the firm’s Africa practice and John served as counsel.

“I am excited to join Winston and build my practice here,” commented Tom. “My clients will benefit from the depth and breadth of Winston’s team, and, in turn, I look forward to helping Winston develop an even more robust worldwide footprint for the firm through international project work.”

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.Winston.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Winston & Strawn LLP.Media Contact: Adil Elaouad Limelight PR on behalf of Winston [email protected] Media filesDownload logo