World Bank, Government of Kenya to Discuss Disability Inclusive Education in Africa

The World Bank, in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and UNICEF, will conduct a Technical Learning Session on Inclusive Education from October 23 – 25, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. The event is co-hosted by the Government of Kenya.

It is estimated that fewer than 10 percent of children with disabilities in Africa attend school. The learning event is targeted towards sharing knowledge and capacity building for effective disability inclusive education planning and practices in Africa. It will bring together development partners as well as civil society and Ministry of Education representatives from 11 countries across the region; namely Tanzania, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Ghana, Zambia, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Senegal, and Lesotho.

“Kenya is committed to ensuring that all children, regardless of their abilities or disabilities, get the same opportunity of accessing quality education services in an inclusive manner, not just because our laws and international obligations require that we do so, but also because the society itself is inclusive and therefore it is the right thing to do,” said Amb (Dr.) Amina Mohammed, Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Education.

According to the World Report on Disability (2011), 6.4 percent of children under the age of 14 live with disabilities in Africa. Children with disabilities attend school at rates lower than their peers without disabilities. They are at a higher risk of dropping out and have less opportunities to participate and achieve quality education. The learning session will promote solutions and increase knowledge of effective disability inclusive education planning, financing and implementation in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Inclusive education means that all children, no matter who they are, can learn together in the same school. The importance of quality inclusive education- to leave no one behind- is the corner stone for providing a brighter future for all young Kenyans” said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Country Director for Kenya.

“In many countries, disability inclusive policy, education planning, and implementation remains aspirational. We must collaborate, coordinate, share technical expertise and resources to move along the path of creating equitable and quality inclusive education for all, including children with disabilities,” said Charlotte McClain-Nhlapo, World Bank Global Disability Advisor,

Despite major progress made around the world towards Education for All (EFA), significant gaps remain in ensuring that children with disabilities access school, stay in school, and achieve quality learning outcomes that prepare them for educational growth and life. The learning session will provide an opportunity for a diverse group of stakeholders to jointly tackle these and other topics while building momentum towards the World Bank Group’s commitment for disability inclusive education.

