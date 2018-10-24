Committee discusses preliminary report on Eskom Inquiry

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises met on Wednesday to discuss the first draft of the report on the Eskom Inquiry.

The Chairperson of the Eskom Inquiry, Ms Zukiswa Rantho, said she had requested that the meeting should be closed, as the committee is dealing with the preliminary report. Furthermore, the report names people implicated and the committee wants to give them an opportunity to go through the report.

In its discussions and deliberations, the committee focused on the findings and recommendations of the preliminary report. The committee is of the view that it is improper for people to hear and read about their names in the public domain. It thus agreed that individuals implicated in the preliminary report will be given 14 days to respond.

The committee also agreed that political parties will make submissions to input further on the preliminary report.

