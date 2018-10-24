Communiqué on the Chairperson’s visit to Benin

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, ended his two-day visit to the Republic of Benin, yesterday 23 October 2018.

During the visit, the Chairperson met with President Patrice Talon with whom he had an extensive exchange of views on the ongoing efforts to deepen integration, including through the African Continental Free Trade Area. They also discussed the institutional reform process, in the context of the Extraordinary Summit on the issue due to be held in Addis Ababa on 17 and 18 November 2018, as well as the promotion of regional peace and security, including the fight against terrorism. President Patrice Talon expressed his appreciation of the efforts being deployed by the Commission and his commitment to support them.

The Chairperson and his delegation also held a working session with Minister of Foreign Affairs Aurélien Agbénonci, Minister of Interior and Public Security Sacca Lafia, Minister of Trade Serge Ahissou, Minister of Transport Alassane Seidou and other senior officials. The discussions focused on various flagship projects of Agenda 2063 and how to expedite their implementation.

The Chairperson proceeded yesterday to the Republic of Guinea, for consultations with President Alpha Condé and other senior Guinean officials. He will travel to Nigeria thereafter, before returning to Addis Abeba on 27 October 2018.

