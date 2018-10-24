Embassy participates in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo Tokyo 2018

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Kenya Embassy participated in the 16th International Flower and Plants Expo (IFEX) from 10th to 12th October, 2018 at Makuhari Messe. During the exhibiton, Kenya was represented by PJ Dave Group which was participating in the event in Japan for the first time. The event attracted 43,356 visitors and the Kenya Embassy’s booth was successfully exhibited highly valued Kenyan Roses to Japanese distributers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Japan.Media filesDownload logo