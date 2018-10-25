Global Poverty Eradication Initiatives and Measurement of Poverty to be reviewed

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ministers, Vice Ministers, Heads of Statistics, policy-makers from national governments as well as regional and international agencies, will gather at the 6th Annual High-Level Meeting of the Multidimensional Poverty Peer Network (MPPN) to be held from 30 October to 1 November 2018.

This High-Level Meeting which comprises participants from 55 countries and 17 regional and international agencies, will highlight initiatives taken by various governments to measure and reduce multidimensional poverty. The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, together with Statistics South Africa, will host the meeting alongside the Department of Social Development and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative. The official opening of the gathering will be addressed by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, followed by a seminar with South African government ministries on Multidimensional Poverty Index. The details of the official opening are as follows:

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 30 October 2018

Lockup: 09h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, 14 View Point Rd, Bardene, Boksburg, 1456

GPD coordinates: 26.1755° S, 28.2505° E

RSVP: Media that will attend the opening need to submit accreditation forms attached by 26th October 2018

Felicia Sithole Tel: (012) 339 2401 Cell: 0764300693 E-mail [email protected]

Gift Madiega Tel: 012 406 3404 Email: [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.Media filesDownload logo