Message for U.S. Citizens: Consular Roadshow in Blantyre, October 29-30, 2018

Are you a U.S. citizen living in or near Blantyre? Do you need a notarial? Want to apply for a new passport?

The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi, is hitting the road and will be in Blantyre on Monday and Tuesday, October 29 – 30, to provide a range of consular services. Save a trip to Lilongwe and join us on Monday, October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 30 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at the Ryalls Hotel.

Among the services we will be offering:

S. passport renewals for adults S. passport renewals for minors (note: the minor child and both parents must be present) Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) Notarial services Smart Traveler Enrollment Program registration Delivery of already-printed U.S. passports (please inform us in advance if you would like to pick up an already-printed passport)

All fees must be paid in cash, either U.S. Dollars or Malawian Kwacha equivalent, and without requiring change. Fees for passport services may be found at travel.state.gov. Each notarial service will require payment of a $50 USD fee. The application fee for a CRBA is $100 USD.

Many consular services require that we keep a photocopy of your original documents. Please, bring photocopies of your original documents with you. If you do not submit photocopies of your original documents, we may not be able to complete your service.

Please note that no visa services will be provided. Those interested in learning about applying for visas to the United States can visit the following address for more information: http://lilongwe.usembassy.gov/visa_services.html

CONSULAR SECTION LILONGWE CLOSED OCTOBER 29-30

No visa or other consular appointments have been scheduled at the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe from October 29-30. The Consular Section will resume routine services and appointments on Wednesday, October 31.

U.S. citizens seeking emergency services may contact the U.S. Embassy at 01-733-166.

If you have any questions about the above information, please email us at [email protected]

Note: The timestamp on this e-mail message may reflect Washington, D.C., time, which may differ from local time.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Malawi.