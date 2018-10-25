South Africa companies to explore investment and export opportunities in Cuba

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Department of Trade and Industry, (the dti) will lead a delegation of South African businesspeople to explore investment and export opportunities in Cuba during the Havana International Fair (FIHAV) scheduled to take place from 29 October – 2 November 2018.

FIHAV is the largest annual multi-sectoral trade fair in Latin America. The targeted sectors for FIHAV 2018 are electrical and mechanical engineering, construction services, drilling and exploration, chemicals and agro-processing. Last year’s edition attracted over 1 500 companies from 80 countries.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, FIHAV will expose South African exporters to export opportunities that could be available for their products in Cuba. Their participation will also create an opportunity for exporters to obtain first-hand information on the Cuban market and understand the Cuban distribution channels, barriers and procedures for entering and supplying the Cuban market.

“South Africa is actively engaged in consolidating and expanding its bilateral economic relationship with Cuba through the participation of our business delegation in FIHAV. We have supported companies to participate at the fair for the past nine years,” says Davies.

He adds that South Africa provided a funding package to Cuba in the form of a grant and a credit line to cover the costs of importing South African goods as part of the Economic Assistance Agreement. As a results, South Africa has enabled Cuba to import purchase pneumatic tyres, plastic resin and vegetable seeds from South Africa.

