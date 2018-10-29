Win the official referee’s jersey from the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy in Africa and the Middle East, and main Official Partner of World Rugby’s African association Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), today launched a competition – open to journalists only – to win an official referee’s jersey from the recent Rugby Africa Gold Cup.

The sky-blue jersey (https://bit.ly/2JoXEHh) features the APO Group logo on the front and back as well as branding from Rugby Africa and African Flair.

The jersey is quick-dry, lightweight and breathable and is made out of 100% hydrophilic polyester fabrics to provide maximum comfort for match officials. With its body-hugging fit, the jersey ensures elasticity and softness and delivers optimum movement.

The final match in the 2018 Gold Cup saw Namibia beat Kenya 53-28 on 18th August to secure their place at the 2019 World Cup in Japan. In total 15 matches were played across Africa as six of the best teams on the continent battled it out. Match attendances were significantly up during this year’s tournament, with millions of new fans following the progress of their teams live on Kwese Sports TV and online streaming services for the first time.

APO Group’s sponsorship of the referees’ uniforms is part of an ongoing collaboration with Rugby Africa to help promote the sport all over the continent. The company is committed to showcasing the spirit and competitiveness of rugby in developing African nations, as well as bringing the sport to new audiences.

“Referees are a vital part of international rugby,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and CEO of APO Group. “They are more like participants than officials, as the decisions they make dictate the flow of the game and allow the players to express themselves more freely. The match officials at the Gold Cup represented the very best of sport in Africa. Without them, quite simply, there would be no game.”

To win this unique prize, simply enter the draw by providing your name, journalist accreditation and contact details. The closing date for entries is Wednesday 28th November, and the winner will be announced on Friday 30th November.

APPLY HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN: www.bit.ly/2P7xWcz

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.Media Contact: [email protected]

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa & Middle East to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, Mara Group, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Sage, Ecobank, Iflix, Jumia, Samsung, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Oracle, Philips, Barclays, MoneyGram, Ernst & Young, Orange …

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong Media filesDownload logo