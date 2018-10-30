agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2018: The 5th edition on 20 to 22 November for the first time in Abidjan

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

80+ exhibitors from 18 countries and a high-profile conference programme; HortiFresh Fruit and Vegetable Programme for Côte d'Ivoire to be launched officially at agrofood WA 2018; Bosch: Seminar on dry food processing and packaging; VDMA: Symposium on plastic packaging and recycling The 5th edition of the International Exhibition agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa will take place for the first time in Abidjan on 20 to 22 November at the Radisson Blu Hotel Abidjan Airport. Organized by the German trade fair specialist fairtrade Messe (www.fairtrade-messe.de) and their Ivorian partners 2 A Consult (www.2AConsulting-ci.com), the fair is aimed at both West African industry and craftsmen: farmers, herders, food and beverage manufacturers, food retailers and catering and hotel professionals. And also to the plastics, printing and packaging industry. More than 80 exhibitors from 18 countries (http://bit.ly/2DcZiLV) will present their technologies and solutions tailored to the West African needs. These include many of the world's leading companies in their sector. The exhibitors come from Algeria, Austria, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA. A quality conference programme The exhibition is accompanied by top quality conferences and events (http://bit.ly/2OhsgLA). These events promise an exchange between professional visitors from all over West Africa and African, Asian, American and European experts. Launch of the HortiFresh Fruit and Vegetable Programme HortiFresh by the Netherlands Government is to officially launch their HortiFresh Fruit and Vegetable Programme (http://bit.ly/2yEytw3) in Côte d'Ivoire during agrofood West Africa 2018. To be exact, on 20 November, from 3 to 4:30 pm. The programme aims to reach thousands of farmers and increase their productivity by 20% until 2021. The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Côte d'Ivoire has booked the official Dutch pavilion at agrofood West Africa 2018 to represent Dutch brands in there. VDMA: Symposium on plastic packaging and recycling In conjunction with plastprintpack & agrofood West Africa 2018 the VDMA German Plastics and Rubber Machinery Association is organising a symposium (http://bit.ly/2DbYBSV) under the theme: How European plastic and rubber machines can make a valuable contribution to the West African plastics packaging and recycling industry. Bosch holds seminar on reducing of operating cost within dry food processing and packaging Food waste is an ongoing issue. World market leader Bosch holds a symposium at agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2018 on the subject of reducing of operating cost within dry food processing and packaging. Strong support agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2018 is supported by the following institutions: – The Ivorian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and SME Promotion, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry – German Embassy in Abidjan, AHK German Industry and Trade Delegation in Ghana, VDMA – Embassy of France Côte d'Ivoire, adepta French agrofood association – Embassy of Italy Ivory Coast, associations Acimga and Amaplast – Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, NABC Netherlands-African Business Council, HortiFresh by the Dutch Government – Turkish Embassy Ivory Coast, Ministry of Economy Admission is free. It is preferable to register in advance Interested visitors can register for free at the following address: www.agrofood-WestAfrica.net or www.ppp-WestAfrica.net Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fairtrade Messe und Ausstellungs GmbH & Co. KG.Photographic material available in our gallery (http://bit.ly/2Jq7HvQ)

Contact for press and media: fairtrade GmbH & Co. KG Ms Nadine Wagner Public Relations Kurfürsten-Anlage 36 D-69115 Heidelberg Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 22 Fax +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 25 [email protected] www.fairtrade-messe.de

Contact for exhibitors: fairtrade GmbH & Co. KG Ms Leonie Ganser Project Management Kurfürsten-Anlage 36 D-69115 Heidelberg Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 14 Fax +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 25 [email protected] www.fairtrade-messe.de

Contact Abidjan: 2A Consulting Mme Marie-José ASSOUHAN Abidjan, Angré star 10 Tel : +225 07 84 25 95/ 22 00 81 00 [email protected] www.2AConsulting-ci.com

fairtrade – Valuable business contacts fairtrade (www.fairtrade-messe.de) was founded by Martin März in 1991. Since long, fairtrade ranks among the leading organisers of professional international trade fairs in emerging markets, especially in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Managed by its shareholder and his son Paul März and committed to the values of a family business and the team spirit, fairtrade maintains a powerful network of partnerships throughout the world. fairtrade organizes shows in the sectors Agrofood, Building, CIT Solutions, Energy, Environment, Industry and PlastPrintPack and strives for a high level of customer satisfaction. By means of innovative products and excellent service fairtrade organizes professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and visitors. fairtrade is a member of UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry and AAXO The Association of African Exhibition Organisers. Our management is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

2A CONSULTING 2A CONSULTING i(www.2AConsulting-ci.com) s a communication consulting agency specialized in events, approved by the Higher Advertising Council (CSP). It is one of the best event agencies in Côte d'Ivoire, given the quality of its work and experience. 2A CONSULTING has expanded its activities by creating 2A Éditions, a structure specialized in publishing and advertising management, which produces ESPRIT, the first Ivorian Mind Style magazine. 2A Consulting is composed of about fifteen young and dynamic people with between 5 and 15 years of experience in communication and marketing in agencies or with advertisers. Media filesDownload logo