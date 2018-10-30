First Bank of Nigeria and Clickatell Drive Financial Inclusion in Nigeria using WhatsApp

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.



Clickatell (www.Clickatell.com) promotes Financial Inclusion in Nigeria by enabling FirstBank to launch Chat Banking on WhatsApp, unlocking the opportunity for millions of new consumers to experience an improved way to initiate day-to-day secure banking activities and digital product purchases from within the chat application.

First Bank of Nigeria, in partnership with Clickatell’s Transact division, has commercially launched their Chat Banking channel on WhatsApp. This capability enables FirstBank’s customers to manage their banking needs within their WhatsApp chat with the same efficiency as USSD. Customers can add First Bank’s published WhatsApp phone number or a direct link access the First Bank’s “Verified” profile to begin a secure Chat Banking session.

Clickatell Transact’s bank grade platform allows for banks around the world to develop and seamlessly deliver their unique customer experiences consistently across multiple channels. Clickatell Transact’s solutions allow banks to self-manage and instantly deploy changes to their offerings without the need for intensive professional services lowering turnaround times from weeks to minutes, reducing launch friction, development cycles and associated overheads. This launch with First Bank of Nigeria marks the third large scale deployment by Clickatell in the African market in the past month.

Clickatell has pioneered the Chat Banking innovation through WhatsApp with a high emphasis on security to make WhatsApp a risk-free and convenient business engagement channel for customers. Multiple layers of encryption and authentication ensure a safe, and hassle-free transactional experience.

First Bank of Nigeria will offer its’ customers a full suite of banking options that can be initiated through WhatsApp, including balance checks, transfers, payments in addition to a vast bouquet of digital products and services that can be purchased instantly. WhatsApp unlocks an opportunity for brands to offer their customers a more personal, intuitive and efficient way to engage with them on chat.

“Customers’ expectations are constantly changing and it’s our duty as a customer focused bank to ensure that our customers are provided with the means to initiate or carry out banking services through any channel they desire,” said Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Head, E-Business, First Bank of Nigeria Limited. “We are constantly seeking new ways and opportunities to meet customers at their preferred touch points and we understand our customers are actively engaged on WhatsApp.”

Clickatell’s Transact Division is committed to providing solutions to social and economic problems, through FinTech innovation. Clickatell’s goal is to provide consumers with efficiency, a pinnacle of customer experience and better value. In countries like Nigeria, where cash is currently the preferred method of transacting, Clickatell’s solutions resolves critical issues around ease of access, safety, security and consistent availability of essential products and services.

“We are very excited to be working with the team from First Bank of Nigeria who, in record time, implemented a complex user experience, soft launched and managed to improve on the already exceptional services that First Bank offers its customers. As a technology provider, Clickatell drives to delight both clients and their end-users through low code deployments and innovative upgrades. This rapid time to market and iteration capability of our offerings helps acquire new customers for our clients” – Jeppe Dorff, Managing Director of Clickatell’s Transact Division.

By providing consumers with what they want, when they want it and integrating solutions where they engage and transact, Clickatell innovation like Chat Banking on WhatsApp paves the way forward for consumers to gain confidence and trust in digital transactions. Millions of consumers are getting onboarded with each new launch of Clickatell powered chat banking across the world, especially in Africa. Clickatell is diligently pursuing its goal of reaching all of Nigeria’s banked consumers. With its’ success in Nigeria, Clickatell has taken a definitive step in the right direction for greater financial inclusion, both in Africa and around the globe.

