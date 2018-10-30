Marriott International and Eagle Hills to debut the St. Regis Tamuda Bay

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) and Eagle Hills today announced the signing of The St. Regis Tamuda Bay, marking the debut of the iconic luxury hospitality brand in Morocco. Located in the stylish epicenter of Tamuda Bay on the country’s northwestern coast, the hotel is slated to open in mid 2020. The property will be part of La Bahia Blanca, a landmark lifestyle resort development being built by Eagle Hills, an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company. The resort will exude Moroccan charm and pay tribute to the Andalusian cultural legacy through elevated design, exceptional service and unique food and beverage offerings.

“The rich heritage, and cultural and historic legacy of Morocco has long been alluring to the luxury traveler. The St. Regis Tamuda Bay represents an exciting moment for St. Regis as the brand continues to grow globally in destinations welcoming a new generation of luxury travelers,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Eagle Hills, and look forward to offering guests an unparalleled experience both befitting of the destination and true to the St. Regis legacy.”

Poised to become the city’s best address, The St. Regis Tamuda Bay will offer easy access to one of the world’s most magnificent beaches. The hotel will include 100 luxuriously-appointed guestrooms and suites with unobstructed sea views and will feature hallmarks of the renowned brand, including the signature St. Regis Butler Service.

The resort’s sophisticated culinary offerings will include a specialty restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant featuring a wide range of gourmet selections, and an iconic St. Regis Bar inspired by the King Cole Bar at the brand’s flagship in New York, where the world-renowned Bloody Mary cocktail was born in 1934.

Leisure facilities will include a spa, pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center. The St. Regis Tamuda Bay will also offer unrivalled event and meeting spaces, an ideal setting for small and large scale events.

“We are very excited to take our partnership with Marriott International to the next level with the St. Regis legacy and the brand’s renowned bespoke service,” said M’Hammed El Merini, General Manager, Eagle Hills. “The St. Regis Tamuda Bay will set a new standard for service and sophistication in Morocco, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience the resort’s unrivalled luxury.”

La Bahia Blanca, which will be an exclusive lifestyle resort on the Moroccan coast will combine luxury hospitality and a select number of beachfront residential villas with high-end leisure facilities including a beach, a Park and a children’s play area.

For more information, visit www.Stregis.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Marriott International, Inc..Media contact: [email protected] +971 565396555

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts: Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (www.Stregis.com), part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at over 40 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in the company’s award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The programs, operating under one set of unparalleled benefits, enable members to earn points toward free hotel stays, achieve Elite status faster than ever, and seamlessly book or redeem points for stays throughout our loyalty portfolio of 29 brands and more than 6,700 participating hotels in 130 countries & territories. To enroll for free or for more information about the programs, visit Members.Marriott.com.

About Marriott International: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.Marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook () and @MarriottIntl on Twitter (https://twitter.com/MarriottIntl) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/marriottintl).

About Eagle Hills: Eagle (https://bit.ly/2qiwdGl) Hills is an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development focused on the development of new city hubs in high-growth international markets. With a focus on developing large-scale real estate projects, Eagle Hills designs and implements mixed-use facilities. These communities draw on the latest technologies to build smart and sustainable projects that add significant value to the local economy. The company is currently developing mixed-use projects in Morocco, Bahrain, Jordan, Serbia and the UAE.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements: The anticipated future openings of St. Regis hotels in the Middle East and Africa are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, not historical facts, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth; and other risk factors that Marriott International, Inc. identifies in the most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K that it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those statements. We make those statements as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Media filesDownload logo