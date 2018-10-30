Running without charging: Hanergy Offers New Solar-powered Express Delivery Cars to China’s Top Delivery Companies

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The world’s largest thin-film power solution company, Hanergy Mobile Energy Holdings Group (www.Hanergy.com), today (Oct.25) announced that its subsidiary, Hanergy Glory Solar Technology has successfully delivered the latest solar powered electric express delivery cars (Solar Runner #1) to China’s top delivery companies, STO Express and ZJS Express on October 9, on the occasion of 49th World Post Day.

Installed with 320W of the world’s most-efficient flexible and light-weighted thin-film solar module, and low-temperature resistant lithium battery compatible with thin-film solar, Solar Runner #1 can increase the efficiency of delivery companies by saving the cost and trouble of centralized charging, extending mileage by 50% and charging the battery with solar even under cold weathers. Supplemented with solar powered battery replacement service, this company offers a 100% green and economical “Charge Never” solution for delivery companies.

Renowned to be the forerunner of thin film power technology around the globe, Hanergy is constantly marching ahead making its contribution felt across industries. The company’s successful delivery of express delivery cars, installed with its advanced thin film solar modules to the top delivery companies in China is a clear evidence of it. The express delivery cars which were assembled by the company in collaboration with Hebei Nachi New Energy Automotive Technology have a par-excellence battery efficiency and can easily operate without charging for 3 consecutive weeks or even longer depending on level of sunshine and length of daily working hours.

It’s not for the first time that the company’s advanced thin film power technology has been brought to effective use in courier service cars. Earlier, Hanergy's thin-film solar technology was also applied by Hanergy Glory to a number of delivery companies including SF Express and JD Logistics’ express delivery cars.

What’s more enthralling is that, Development & Research Center of China’s State Post Bureau also took note of Hanergy’s consistent efforts towards making express delivery companies more efficient and environment friendly that it published the news of the company’s recent accomplishment on their website.

Lu Tao, CEO of Hanergy Glory Solar Technology said, “We’re on a mission to improve China's express delivery industry by bringing to an effective use our advanced thin film power technology. We’re committed to design innovative solar express delivery car solution that is cordless charging via solar power. We hope our contribution is directed towards creating a true green express delivery industry.”

“In the future, we hope to bring more mobile energy solutions to various industries,” Lu added.

In China, the last 3 kilometers of delivery is finished with delivery cars, usually powered by electricity. Traditional express delivery cars face several problems, including low battery capacity, centralized charging and dangers caused by stacking goods on top; leading to poor endurance, high safety risks during recharging and severe transportation risks during running. Likewise, Couriers often worry about the problem of refueling or recharging, which limits the express delivery quantities and reduces couriers’ break time. These matters seriously affected the couriers' working efficiency and income. What’s worse, winters always affect the performance of traditional batteries, which further reduces the distribution efficiency.

Contrariwise, the new express delivery cars equipped with thin film solar modules and high-performance low-temperature lithium batteries offer a daily mileage of up to 100 kilometers, which is nearly twice the mileage of ordinary version. The cars need not to be recharged for 3 weeks under good weather.

In addition to great improvement of the endurance, the new express delivery cars have also been significantly upgraded in terms of intelligence. The most important thing is a surveillance camera being installed at the back of the cars in order to reduce the chance of accidents. The cars can also acquire Big Data from Internet. Therefore, battery status, power generation condition, route lines and distance can be shown clearly.

It also helps the express companies to improve operational efficiency. Moreover, the vehicle can be easily connected to the customer's mobile phone and also comes equipped with intelligent anti-theft function.

In the design of the body, the container of the express delivery car not only expands the volume to the maximum within the legal scope, but also adopts a three-folding door to facilitate the entry and unload of the goods. In addition, the car is equipped with a “Fire Ice” extinguisher designated by the Chinese aircraft carrier, so that the impact can be minimized if any accident occurs.

In fact, the market demand of China's express industry has grown rapidly. In 2017, the quantity of express delivery business reached 40.1 billion pieces, recording an increase of 28% year-on-year. The revenue of the industry took a leap by 24.5% compared to the year before, recording the total revenue of RMB 495 billion (US$71.4 billion).

The express delivery industry is getting cautious about reducing carbon emissions, ensuing to the increased demand of solar express delivery cars.

