Somalia attending International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference

A delegation led by Somalia’s Post, Telecom and Technology minister is attending the 20th Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-18) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is the highest decision-making body of ITU, the United Nations specialized agency for information and communications technology (ICT). The conference is the key event at which ITU member states build consensus on key international ICT issues, elect leaders for top posts, and decide on a roadmap for the ITU’s work over the next four years, including strategic and financial plans.

PP-18 is of particular importance for Somalia as a number of achievements were made since early 2017, including signing of the Communications Act, establishment of the National Communications Authority; and resumption of the full voting rights at ITU.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to discuss Somalia’s development agenda and establish business and technical collaborations with our counterparts on areas of mutual interest,” said the minister, highlighting that the Government is pushing for reforms in the sector, which made remarkable progress despite challenges

