Fresh impetus for the African Air Transport Professions Institute (IAMA) S.A.

With its acquisition of a 55% holding, ASAM S.A. (http://www.ASAMmali.com) is joining ASECNA SERVICES SA/AG (35%) and Air France Finance (10%) (http://www.AirFrance.com) as owners of IAMA’s capital so that they can develop the African Air Transport Professions Institute (IAMA). Based in Bamako (Mali), the institute is at the forefront of aeronautical training in western and central Africa.

IAMA was established as a private Malian company in 2005 at the initiative of the Malian State, ASECNA and Air France. IAMA (a training body authorised by the Mali National Civil Aviation Agency) is an IATA-accredited training school that offers a full range of aeronautical training in Regulatory fields (dangerous goods, safety, flight security, human factors), Trades (loading, air traffic, operations, ramp, handling, check-in, freight, ticketing), and Specialised fields (ALTÉA DC reservation system, ticketing, maintenance of ramp equipment, commercial attitudes and management).

Dominique Dreuil, Chief Executive Officer of ASAM SA, said: ‘IAMA has a very important role to play in the region, as it is the only African provider of aeronautical training that meets international standards. This is an innovative project that makes a lot of sense. We have a specific educational and cultural approach. Our ambition is to expand the range of training to include other aeronautical fields in the near future.’

Mohamed Moussa, Chief Executive Officer of ASECNA, said that the institute ‘is a natural fit for ASECNA’s plans to develop synergies and add to the services provided by our three prestigious schools in western and central Africa. This institute is welcome, and will play a strategic role in strengthening the aviation sector in the region’.

Air France’s Communications Director said: ‘As a strategic partner, Compagnie Air France will endeavour to facilitate the development of this Institute, which is a credit to Mali and the surrounding region.’

In line with its aims to develop skills and professionalism to improve air transport in Africa, IAMA is ideally located opposite the President Modibo Keita Sénou International Airport in Bamako. The institute covers 15,000 square metres, with five dedicated classrooms and a large cafeteria.

The experience acquired by Air France, ASECNA SERVICES SA/AG and ASAM S.A in Africa has been made available to IAMA and enables the institute to meet its commitment to providing varied courses reflecting the aviation sector’s regional needs, all delivered by a team of highly-qualified managers and trainers who are passionate about the sector’s development in Africa.

About Air France Finance: Air France Finance (http://www.AirFrance.com) is a holding company, 100%-owned by Air France, which invests in business sectors of interest to the Air France group.

Air France Finance has therefore supported IAMA since it was established in 2005.

About SECNA Services: Established in 1996, ASECNA SERVICES is a subsidiary of ASECNA with capital of 5,000,000,000 CFA francs. In 2014 it became a limited company with a managing director, and ASECNA as the sole shareholder. Its company object is the acquisition of holdings and management in airport operations, ground handling, duty-free shops, shopping centres, etc. loans to States, investments and other services. Its aim is to operate in the host country, Chad and other ASECNA member states.

About ASAM S.A. Since 2007, ASAM S.A. (http://www.ASAMmali.com), a semi-public Malian company resulting from a public/private partnership linked to the French company Groupe Europe Handling (https://bit.ly/2AC4c2D), has been providing and developing ground handling and freight operations at Mali’s main airports.

With over 550 employees, ASAM S.A. services more than 30,200 flights and 15,000 tonnes of freight each year, complying with IATA and ICAO international standards.

ASAM was certified as an organisation with ISAGO (IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations) status by IATA (the International Air Transport Association). This certification confirms that internationally recommended airport handling operational standards and practices are applied in Bamako. ASAM S.A is the first airport handling company in western Africa to receive the RA3 certification, authorising and securing exports to Europe and beyond, in compliance with European Union regulations.

Designated an approved maintenance organisation by Mali's National Civil Aviation Agency, ASAM S.A. provides line maintenance services under the ASAM Technics label for all Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and 330 type aircraft. Through its partnership with a French approved maintenance organisation, the Bamako repair station has received 'Part-145' approval from the European Air Safety Agency (EASA).