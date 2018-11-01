Africa Internship Academy celebrates two years of grooming Africa’s next generational change agents

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa holds a very high rate of youth unemployment. In Ghana for instance, about 120,000 young people graduate from various institutions with about 10% getting employed after the first year of completion. Over 16% will never work in their lifetime, yet every year, thousands of job vacancies go unfilled. According to employers, they cannot find people who are ready for work.

The mismatch between the large number of jobs available in the country and large number of young people who are desperate for work usually be attributed to lack of employable skills, poor social networks, and unavailability of funding capital for entrepreneurship and other.

Emmanuel Leslie Addae, and Daniel Amoako Antwi understudied this trend and decided to set up a social enterprise to address these issues, this was the genesis of Africa Internship Academy (AIA). AIA is a youth employment accelerator in Ghana; a self-sustaining social enterprise that trains higher education students, graduates, and entrepreneurs to gain entrepreneurial and employable skills, assign mentors to and connect its members to employers looking for entry-level talents.

Having partnered with employers, ranging from SMEs to large corporate and state-owned enterprises from various sectors, including retail, tourism, banking, business process outsourcing and manufacturing, the organization has contributed immensely towards reducing the rate of unemployment on the African continent.

Its mandate of grooming young talents as change agents to transform Africa; offering unique opportunities for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over Africa to be groomed professionally, network extensively, experience workplace culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the heavy weights in their chosen industries have been tremendously realized.

Exactly two years of establishment, AIA has groomed over 195 fellows over 6 cohorts and has been able to create a talent searching platform called www.TalentsInAfrica.com for employers looking for entry level talents in Africa. This platform is connecting more Africans to job opportunities across Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Senegal, and Cote D'ivoire. Irrespective of your qualifications or unique skills, you can always find job postings that are just right for you. Starting in English and French, if you are in any of the six countries, you can explore and find amazing results of jobs on the platform.

The platform does not only provide you with job opportunities across Africa, it also gives career advices on its blog and coach its applicants on CV and resume writing. Be prepared to learn for yourself the best way to prepare your job application documents and also how to beat the game when it comes to interviews. Tips on salary and professional work skills are also delivered to your mail free of charge.

