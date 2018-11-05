Centurion Law Group Acquires IMANI- Lawyers On Demand and launches an Africa-wide Flexible Legal Services Model

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Centurion Law Group (Centurion) (www.Centurionlg.com), a pan-African law conglomerate, now offers the cost savings and efficiency of flexible legal services through its acquisition of IMANI-African Lawyers On Demand http://IMANIlod.com/.

Through Centurion Plus, a division of Centurion, corporate clients throughout Africa can select from a pool of approximately 190 carefully vetted, on-demand attorneys for temporary and project-based legal services.

“Flexible legal services have transformed the legal industry in the United States, Canada, Europe and regions of Asia,” says NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group. “We’re confident that with our massive capital investment in technology and human resources, it will be equally successful in Africa. We are very bullish about this.

“This model provides African businesses, state companies and corporate legal departments with an affordable means of accessing top attorneys from around the Africa including the diaspora,” Ayuk adds. “Flexible legal services also makes sense for foreign investors looking to do business in Africa. Centurion Plus connects them with attorneys who can help them navigate all of the tax, regulatory, litigation, and local content requirements they’ll encounter here while keeping their expenses under control.”

Centurion has always differentiated itself by our ability to get the deal done and being pan African and Pro African. Our growth strategy works well thanks to a strong collaboration with international law firms from the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Europe. The Africa market has changed so much that we now offer work to our western counterparts where skills are lacking in Africa.

Centurion Plus attorneys have full access to Centurion’s extensive suite of resources and connections. With the firm’s significant leverage and reach, clients who choose on-demand services in lieu of more traditional full-time legal representation are assured of the same level of expertise that has come to signify Centurion Law Group.

