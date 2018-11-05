Joao Lourenco, the former defence minister selected by President dos Santos became his successor with over 61 percent of the vote, raised hopes of the restoration of human rights as he pledged to “govern for all Angolans” (from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logofrom JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC Such hopes have turned to despair as the same repressive state apparatus namely “homem dos sete ofícios” who is known as the man who holds many hats in Angola: General Miala (Fernando Miala, who came to be arrested during the Presidency of José Eduardo dos Santos, replaces Eduardo Octávio at the head of SINSE. President João Lourenço justifies the general's choice with experience in the sector; is back at their post of authority put in place when Lourenco came into power. But such issues, which largely went unnoticed by the international community, have now caught the attention of the international community. In recent weeks, the country has quoted global condemnation with the expulsion of over 300 000 refugees, including 80 000 children, that had settled in Angola after fleeing terror afflicting neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Security forces, long a perpetrator of violations against local civilians, have been accused of serious human rights infringements on the refugees, whose deportation has seen the country flout international law and African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights, which forbid the mass expulsion of non-nationals without individual assessment or other due process guarantees. The United Nations (UN) office of the High Commissioner for Human, has verified information about six deaths, reportedly at the hands of security forces but the number is lower than that actual toll. The office has also received other allegations of killings that it has not been able to fully verify. Reports also suggest at least 100 people were injured. There have been reports of beatings, sexual assault and rape. Some victims have been robbed and homes were destroyed during the violent clampdown. Some acts of brutality have been captured on video, which have gone viral. Infringements have been blamed on Angolan security personnel using excessive force in their operations to deport the Congolese nationals. Among victims are unaccompanied minors, pregnant and breastfeeding women. Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called on Angola to halt the deportations until it can be assured that any returns would be carried out in full respect of the rule of law and the human rights of all affected migrants. “I also urge the government to ensure that security forces and others responsible for violations in the course of these expulsions are held accountable,” she said. Such pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The deportations continue. While Angola argues the deportations target irregular immigrants, documented Congolese have also been expelled. These include civilians in possession of official permits to work in the sprawling diamond mines. Angola also argues it is ensure national security and protecting its natural resources. Thousands of Congolese refugees have fled a reign of terror by militia groups in DRC’s Kasai region and settled in northern Angola. The International Committee of the Red Cross is concerned the refugees are back in harm’s way after deportations forced them back to a province that experienced disturbances in 2016 and 2017. Ethnic and other violence resulted in thousands of deaths and forced over a million people to flee. Some 50 000 people were at the time of publication trapped near the town of Kamako, on the Congolese side of the border, during the deportations. Deportees are sleeping in the open, markets or in churches while impoverished locals have taken in others. In the meantime, violations have persisted locally. Media rights groups have condemned the decision by authorities to hold a trial of investigative journalists, Rafael Marques de Morais and Mariano Bras Lourenco, behind closed doors instead of in open court. The charges against the journalists relate to an article alleging corruption by former Attorney General João Maria de Sousa. Police recently set dogs on protesters demanding justice for victims of torture and extrajudicial executions in 1977, under the administration of founding president, Agostinho Neto (late). Rights groups said this was testament the repressive state apparatus remained intact in the resources-rich country. “This crackdown shows that freedom of expression, association and assembly are still in danger in Angola. Authorities must stop targeting dissent,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s regional director. Under international law, Angola has a duty to impartially investigate and appropriately prosecute serious violations of human rights, said Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch, who said Lourenço had remained silent over the role of the military and police in serious abuses. “Those responsible for serious human rights violations should not escape justice,” Mavhinga said. – CAJ News Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CAJ News Africa.

