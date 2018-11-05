MSD Congratulates Senegal on the Successful Launch of its National Immunisation Programme for Human-Papillomavirus (HPV)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

MSD (www.MSD.co.za), known as Merck & Co., Inc., (NYSE: MRK) in the United States and Canada, congratulates Senegal on the successful launch of the National Immunisation Programme (NIP) for the Human-Papillomavirus (HPV – the main cause of cervical cancer).[1]

Approximately 530 000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer around the world each year.[2] In Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), cervical cancer incidence rates are the highest in the world (the prevalence of HPV in women with normal cytology is at an average of 24% in SSA) and the disease is the most common cause of cancer death among women in the region. [3],[4] HPV16 and 18 are the most common genotypes in cervical cancer in SSA.[5] Although HPV16 and 18 are associated with approximately 70% of cervical cancer cases [6], the various HPV genotypes also contribute to penile cancers, anal cancers, vulvar and vaginal cancers as well as genital warts in men and women respectively.

This is a historic moment for the government and people of Senegal.

Senegal ranks 15th in the world in incidence of cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is the number one cause of cancer mortality among women in Senegal.[7] The launch of the NIP in Senegal is an important step towards achieving the vision of a world where the number of women and men affected by certain HPV-related cancers is greatly reduced. MSD is committed to working with the government of Senegal and other partners on the continent to ensure that this goal becomes a reality.

