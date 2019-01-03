Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organizes a training workshop for the Libyan ministry of Agriculture

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of the capacity building agreement between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Government of Libya, FAO representation to Libya is delivering a training workshop to cadres from the Libyan ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Marine Wealth, in collaboration with the Egyptian International Centre for Agriculture (EICA).

Eleven experts in animal health, from East, West and South Libya are participating at the training from 25 November 2018 to 3 January 2019, aiming at building their capacity in surveying transboundary diseases, reporting and early warning system.

This training program, delivered at EICA is within the program of building national capabilities of the Libyan Agriculture sector, implemented under the supervision of FAO representation in Libya, in coordination with the Libyan ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Marine Wealth.

Engineer Adel Younes, the Director General of EICA said that this training is one of many programs due to be held at EICA, mainly in the diagnosis of veterinary diseases in vitro, planning veterinary services and developing and managing them, as well as agricultural marketing and marketing infrastructure development.

M. Younes added: “EICA looks at the collaboration with FAO in building the capabilities of Libyan cadres in the agricultural sector as part of the center’s mission and role in adapting training as a way to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.”

He concluded: “the center is keen to put his laboratories and the expertise of his trainers and training capabilities at the service of FAO in the Near East and North Africa.”

As for the Engineer Manal Sayyed Abdulhameed, the director of programs and coordinator with International Organizations at EICA, she said that these activities enhance the important technical cooperation between FAO and the center, expressing her joy in receiving the trainees from the Libyan ministry of Agriculture.

