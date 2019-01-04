Committee welcomes continued progress in Matric Pass Rate

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Recreation, Ms Lungelwa Zwane welcomes the 78.2% matric pass rate for the 2018 cohort of the National Senior Certificate.

The committee is of the firm view that the gains made within the system since the democratic dispensation must be applauded. “This is despite many challenges that continue to face the system, especially ensuring that the quality of education is similar to all learners within the system,” Ms Zwane emphasised.

The achievement of these results, inclusive of progressed learners, strengthens the argument that the intervention implemented by the department was a correct one and will ensure that the drop-out rate is decreased.

The committee also welcomes the overall improvements by provinces in ensuring that the majority, in exception of Limpopo, achieved over 70% pass rate. The committee has called for more focus from Northern Cape and Western Cape to arrest the decline experienced this year. “We are always looking for a growth trajectory and not regression,” Ms Zwane said.

The committee reiterates its call that the foundation for high matric results are perfected at lower grades, particularly the foundation phase, and much more focus should be directed at those grades and ensuring that learners are adequately prepared before they reach matric. The committee remains committed to assisting the departments, both at national and provincial levels, to ensure quality education system that is required to achieve the ideals of the National Development Plan.

