South Africa condemns attempted military coup d’état in Gabon

South Africa has noted with grave concern the attempted coup d’état undertaken in the Republic of Gabon this morning (07 January 2019) by elements of the military.

South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted coup to overthrow the democratically elected Government in the Republic of Gabon. In this regard, South Africa reaffirms the African Union principle of the total rejection of all unconstitutional change of power. South Africa has noted that the Army in Gabon has since arrested the perpetrators of the attempted coup, and calls upon the Army to help restore the democratically elected government as soon as possible.

