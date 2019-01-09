National Council of Provinces (NCOP) holds a Special Plenary Sitting

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will tomorrow hold a plenary House Sitting for consideration of Public Service Commission Amendment Bill, the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill and the consideration of Electoral Laws Amendment Bill.

The three Bills were passed by the National Assembly last year and were sent to the NCOP for concurrence. Among the items on the Order Paper for consideration by the NCOP Plenary tomorrow morning are two Motions from the Chief Whip of the Council.

DETAILS OF THE PLENARY SITTING ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Thursday, 10 January 2019

Time: 11:00

Venue: NCOP Chamber, Parliament

Journalists and photographers who do not have Parliamentary media access permits and wish to cover the NCOP Sitting should send their details to [email protected]

Details required:

