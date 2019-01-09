President Ramaphosa congratulates newly elected President of Madagascar

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Madagascar for running a successful peaceful run-off presidential election which has seen Mr Andry Rajoelina emerging as the president of the country.

President Ramaphosa wished President Elect Mr Rajoelina well in his term as the president of Madagascar. He also praised both leaders, Mr Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana who were running for the runoff presidential election for working together in ensuring that the interests of the people of Madagascar come first by accepting the run-off results.

The South African government notes with satisfaction a report by the SADC Election Observer Mission comprising of observers from South Africa that the election was “conducted orderly, professionally and within the requirements of the legal framework of the Republic of Madagascar”. According to President Ramaphosa this confirms that SADC is committed to democratic processes within the region.

“South Africa strongly supports national reconciliation, socio-economic development and a lasting political solution in Madagascar. Flowing from our history of struggle to achieve an inclusive and democratic constitutional order, we will continue to work within SADC and with other international partners to support the people and government of Madagascar”, said President Ramaphosa.

