Canadian statement following Madagascar’s presidential election

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement following confirmation by the Madagascar’s High Constitutional Court of the results of the country’s presidential election.

“Canada congratulates the people of Madagascar on their recent elections. We look forward to advancing our collaboration with President-elect Andry Rajoelina and his government.

“We commend all involved parties for the peaceful and orderly conclusion of the presidential election.

“Canada remains committed to supporting good governance and the rule of law in Madagascar. Canada notes the importance of free and fair elections and independent democratic institutions to ensuring that citizens are able to partake meaningfully in a strong and healthy democracy.

“In the transition period leading up to the installation of the new government, Canada encourages all parties to proceed in a peaceful manner and to ensure that the High Constitutional Court’s decision is respected.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the people of Madagascar.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.