Minister Naledi Pandor to visit the Coastal Tvet College, Umbumbulu Campus to monitor the registration process

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Naledi Pandor will visit the Coastal TVET College, Umbumbulu Campus on Friday, 11 January 2019 to monitor the registration process for the 2019 academic year.

Following the walk-about, Minister Pandor will address the staff and students at the main hall.

She will also use the opportunity to have meetings with key stakeholders, including the national leadership of the South African Student Congress (SASCO) at the Umbumbulu Campus to discuss the Department’s plans for 2019.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Time: 10:00

Venue: Coastal TVET College, Umbumbulu Campus

Date: 11 January 2019

